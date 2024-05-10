As part of the packed activities in May dubbed ‘Family Month’ Citi FM and Citi TV, are set to honour mothers in a grand style with an exquisite Mother’s Day Dinner.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, May 12, 2024, which also happens to be Mother’s Day, promises an evening of elegance, fine dining, and entertainment, all dedicated to celebrating the remarkable mothers and their contribution to the family and society.

The dinner will be held at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion, North Ridge, providing the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening.

The event will commence at 4 pm, allowing guests to bask in the golden hues of the sunset while enjoying a specially curated menu.

With a rate of GH¢450 per person, patrons are guaranteed a seat at this exclusive event, which includes a sumptuous meal, live music from Nkyimkyim Band, and a range of activities designed to pamper and appreciate mothers.

Guests are encouraged to make their reservations early to secure their spot at this much-anticipated event.

For reservations and more information, patrons can contact Citi FM/Citi TV on 0205973973



Other activities as part of the Family Month include; An Ode to Mama, where patrons are required to, in a maximum of 100 words, write a poem in praise of Mama.

Also, there is the Cook for Mama promotion where patrons who want to participate must submit an entry detailing their mother’s favourite food and an easy-to-follow recipe and the ingredients for this meal.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital