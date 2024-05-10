The government has embarked on the construction of 200 housing units in the Ashanti Region to accommodate heads of departments and public sector workers in a bid to combat absenteeism and boost productivity.

The project is aimed at providing a conducive working environment and promoting diligence among workers.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council believes that providing accommodation for workers is crucial for fostering a productive working environment.

The issue of housing for public sector workers gained prominence this year, with doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital staging a sit-down strike alleging harassment by private developers.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, expressed confidence that the housing units will effectively address the concerns of public sector workers.

During an inspection of the ongoing construction, he emphasised that a conducive living environment is a form of motivation for workers.

“Actually when you are living in a very conducive environment, it is a form of motivation. Even though the theory of motivation does not recognize salary or monetary benefits as a form of motivation, to me, it does.

“Here, we will concentrate on the environment in which the people are coming to stay. If you have a very good atmosphere, you have all the facilities the people need, the security is secured, safety is secured, your children and properties are secured, then it should motivate you to work harder than before.”

