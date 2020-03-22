President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the government is in the process of securing some 50,000 test kits as part of measures to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Ghana in the last two weeks has so far recorded 21 coronavirus cases with one death.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, March 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo indicated that contact tracing has been intensified as every person who has come into contact with infected persons will be tested for the virus hence the need to secure more test kits.

“The Ministry of Health will not only step up its contact tracing efforts but will also see to it that all persons who have been identified as having come into contact with infected persons are tested for the virus. More personal protection equipment is being acquired to beef up supplies for our frontline health workers. 50,000 additional test kits have been ordered and are being expected in the country shortly,” he told Ghanaians.

Retired health professionals to be engaged in fight against COVID-19

The President also indicated that the Ministry of Health is engaging the services of retired and new health professionals to boost its current staff strength as the country braces itself for a possible surge in the number of Coronavirus infections.

In his address to the nation, the President indicated that he was amazed by the response of the retired health professionals to the call.

“The Ministry of Health is mobilizing new and retired health care professionals to augment our preparedness in dealing with the possible surge in infections. It is heartening to hear the number of healthcare professionals who have stepped forward to offer their services.”

Ghana to close all borders from Sunday

Ghana will from today, Sunday, March 22 close all its borders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The border closure is to last for two weeks according to President Nana Akufo-Addo and “will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo.”

“All our borders; by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday,” he said during the address.

President Akufo-Addo said the government’s aim with all its measures are to “limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.”

Following restrictions from recently reviewed travel protocols, the only admissible travellers into Ghana were Ghanaians and foreign nationals with residence permits in Ghana.

But ahead of the closure, this category of travellers will be subject to a mandatory quarantine.