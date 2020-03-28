President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, declared a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi, the epicentres of the coronavirus diseases in Ghana.

The lockdown will take effect from 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020, according to the President and will last for two weeks.

The decision, according to the President is to help curb the spread of COVID-19 which has led to four deaths and infected some 137 people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration in a national address.

Check below for the full list of areas that will be affected following the lockdown:

In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected by the lockdown:

Accra Metropolis

Tema Metropolis

Tema West

Kpone Katamanso

Krowor

Ledzokuku

Adentan

Ashiaman

La-Nkwantanang-Madina

La-Dade-Kotopon

Okaikwei North

Ablekuma North

Ablekuma West

Ablekuma Central

Ayawaso East

Ayawaso North

Ayawaso West

Ayawaso Central

Ga North

Ga West

Ga South

Ga Central

Ga East

Korle-Klottey

Weija/Gbawe

Awutu Senya East

In the Ashanti Region, the following areas will be affected:

Kumasi Metropolis;

Asokwa

Suame

Old Tafo

Oforikrom

Asokore Mampong

Kwadaso

Atwima Nwabiagya

Kwabre East

Ejisu

Afigya-Kwabre South

Bosomtwe

Atwima Kwanwoma

Atwima Nwabiagya North

