President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, declared a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi, the epicentres of the coronavirus diseases in Ghana.
The lockdown will take effect from 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020, according to the President and will last for two weeks.
The decision, according to the President is to help curb the spread of COVID-19 which has led to four deaths and infected some 137 people.
President Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration in a national address.
Check below for the full list of areas that will be affected following the lockdown:
In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected by the lockdown:
Accra Metropolis
Tema Metropolis
Tema West
Kpone Katamanso
Krowor
Ledzokuku
Adentan
Ashiaman
La-Nkwantanang-Madina
La-Dade-Kotopon
Okaikwei North
Ablekuma North
Ablekuma West
Ablekuma Central
Ayawaso East
Ayawaso North
Ayawaso West
Ayawaso Central
Ga North
Ga West
Ga South
Ga Central
Ga East
Korle-Klottey
Weija/Gbawe
Awutu Senya East
In the Ashanti Region, the following areas will be affected:
Kumasi Metropolis;
Asokwa
Suame
Old Tafo
Oforikrom
Asokore Mampong
Kwadaso
Atwima Nwabiagya
Kwabre East
Ejisu
Afigya-Kwabre South
Bosomtwe
Atwima Kwanwoma
Atwima Nwabiagya North