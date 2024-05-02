The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded some 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the country in the last week.

Programmes Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsah-Achiano said the cases are not severe.

In an interaction with the media in Accra, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano said that the Ghana Health Service will begin a vaccination exercise on Sunday, May 5, to help contain the spread of the virus.

“In the past week or so, we were recording some significant numbers up to about 30 or 31 or so. But this is not unexpected. As we have already been saying, COVID has come to stay with us.

“It is part of us. And so from time to time and that is why we also haven’t given up on vaccination and so if you are aware, from 5th to 9th May, we are going to do another exercise of COVID vaccination.

“So we are doing the national COVID-19 vaccination exercise as part of our strategies to reduce COVID to the barest minimum.”

