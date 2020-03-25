Economy and Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi has donated a cheque on behalf of the Senyo Hosi family to the 37 Military Hospital for the purchase of gloves and masks which are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The donation was received by the Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital Brig-Gen. Nii Adjah Obodai and will cover the cost of 35,000 surgical masks and 10,000 gloves to aid the hospital’s efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Brig-Gen. Nii Adjah Obodai entreated the public to support the hospital through donations in the wake of the pandemic.

During the donation ceremony, Mr. Hosi encouraged Ghanaians to assist the country rather than questioning the capacity of government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He also emphasized the need to protect frontline workers.

“Ghana needs its entire citizenry to put every single resource to help sustain us as a country and win the war against COVID-19. It’s time for us to ignore what we think the government should be doing, what the citizens should be doing, and rather ask of ourselves what we as Ghanaians can do for our country.”

Ghana has so far recorded 68 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and three deaths.

There have been calls from a section of the public for frontline health workers to be provided with personal protective equipment.

While the Government has put measures in place to curb the spread of the disease, some institutions including the Ghana Medical Association, Bureau of Public Safety and other reputable personalities have called for a lockdown of the country.