Ernest Chemists Limited (ECL) on Friday, 20th March 2020 made donations of essential medicines and other medical supplies to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Tema General Hospital earmarked by the government as treatment and recovery centres for COVID-19.

The items included several cartons of disinfectants, examination gloves, rubbing alcohol, multivitamins, hand sanitizers and Dextrose Infusions.

These supplies are to aid in promoting the observations of strict hygiene protocols within the Hospital environments, as well as help treat infected Corona Virus patients.

In the wake of the global outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations and institutions are gearing up in preparedness to battle this menace.

Ghana has become one of the countries recently, to record confirmed cases of the virus.

In this vein, Ernest Chemists Limited, which is among the leading Pharmaceutical Companies in Ghana, has stepped up to the challenge and shown concern to Ghanaians.

The Human Resource Manager, who on behalf of the Management and Staff of Ernest Chemists Limited presented the medicines and supplies, emphasized that the goal of the company is to remain socially responsible and to continue to help to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He further added that as a business entity, ECL appreciates the stress that a pandemic like this puts on hospitals and health personnel due to the inadequacy of stocked medications.

This initiative is therefore seen as a privilege to contribute to the company’s quota, in augmenting the efforts of the government to save as many lives as possible under the developing circumstances.

Dr. Emmanuel K. Srofenyoh, a Medical Director at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, who stood on behalf of the management team of the Hospital, expressed his sincere gratitude for the gesture.

“We all know that fighting the battle that we have at hand is expensive and no single institution can do it all by itself. We need support from corporate organizations like ECL to come together to support and then move this battle forward,” he said.

Dr. Srofenyoh assured the public that the items donated will be put to good use to the ultimate benefit of the patients under their care.

“We will do our best to deliver the high-quality service that is required of us,” he added.

Aside providing quality and affordable products to help reduce the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of Ghanaians, ECL has sensitized all employees on the preventive measures of COVID-19 and also equipped them adequately to serve all customers.

Ernest Chemists Limited is known to be very responsive to sudden adverse happenings within the country and sometimes beyond, while still carrying out its own planned CSR activities. In the past, ECL aided victims of fire explosions, floods and other accidental situations.