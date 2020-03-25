President Nana Akufo-Addo is joining Ghanaians to fast, pray and seek God’s intervention as the country and the world battles the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has infected hundreds of thousands of people and claimed many lives across the globe.

Ghana has so far confirmed 53 cases with 2 deaths.

The president declared the national exercise during his third national address over the weekend to update citizens on measures taken to tackle the outbreak of the disease in the country,

In that address on Saturday, March 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo pleaded with Ghanaians to pray whilst adhering to the measures outlined to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians – Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic,” he said.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs which is spearheading the exercise has already issued a guide for Christians and Muslims with prayer points.

In the notice, it said, “fasting is a call for national prayer and repentance. If a nation is in trouble, a prayerful and repentant response by Christians and other God-fearing people is always appropriate.”

Media programming

On Citi TV, the observation will see Rev. Arde Acquah make an appearance on the Breakfast Daily show.

Harvest Praise Prayer will also be featured on TV while a prayer time with the AGLOW ministry will also be televised.

All the shows will be streamed on Citi FM and Citi TV‘s social media pages.