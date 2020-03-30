A doctor who works at the Ledzokuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region has tested positive for COVID-19.

The medical officer is the first frontline medical staff known publicly to have contracted the disease.

Citi News’ sources say the doctor may have picked up the virus while working with a private facility in assisting the Ghana Aviation Company Limited (GACL) to screen persons arriving in the country and some persons in quarantine.

Reports indicate that due to the knowledge of the fact that such practitioners risk contracting the disease, a decision was taken that all those involved in the screening be screened themselves.

Following that exercise, the doctor’s screening result came out COVID-19 positive although he is asymptomatic.

The LEKMA Hospital’s theatre has since been closed down for a disinfection exercise in accordance with stated protocols because the doctor in question conducted a procedure at the theatre.

The disinfection exercise will take place on Tuesday and the theatre is expected to be opened to the public the following day.

Health workers at risk

Globally, frontline health workers are listed among the groups of people at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their frequent exposure to patients with the disease.

Breakdown of 152 total cases

There are currently 152 COVID-19 cases in Ghana. The number of confirmed cases within the general population is 63, including five deaths and two recovered patients.

79 people under mandatory quarantine in Accra have also tested positive.

10 people in mandatory quarantine in Tamale are also COVID-19 positive.

Follow @jnyabor