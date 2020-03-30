As part of efforts to promote regular hand washing to combat COVID-19, the Minister for Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has donated some sanitary materials worth GHS 50,000 to seven constituencies in the Northern Region.

The special advisor to the Minister, Nana Safo Kantanka, presented the first consignment of 200 Veronica buckets and 450 packs of hand sanitizers to beneficiary constituencies in Tamale.

Nana Sarfo Kantanga used the opportunity to entreat the public to adhere to the preventive measures announced by health experts including regular handwashing as well as the government’s precautionary directives.

“This is a gesture towards supporting the region and the seven constituencies in fighting coronavirus. I urge the constituents to support this gesture by doing the right thing and follow all the preventive measures given by health experts and let us all help in fighting the virus,” he advised.

The beneficiary constituencies include, Mion, Savelugu, Kumbungu, Tamale South, Tamale Central, Tamale North, Sagnerigu.

The Northern Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Iddrisu Sunday who received the items on behalf of the constituencies thanked the Minister for the support and assured him that, it will be distributed to the beneficiary constituencies.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

As at 0930GMT on Monday, March 30, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count was 152 cases.

The disease had claimed five lives while two people have recovered.