Nigeria’s cases of the coronavirus have risen to 30 after its National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three more new cases on Sunday.

“Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria,” NCDC said on Sunday afternoon.

“2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.”

One of the new cases was recorded in Oyo state while another was in Abuja.

Of the 30 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

The government of Lagos has ordered workers to stay at home over COVID-19 as they advised travellers who have recently retired to the country to self isolate themselves.

“As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days “We’re working… to identify & follow up with contacts.

“If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.