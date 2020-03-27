Father of former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffuor, also known as Obour, died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Obour said his father was initially tested positive for malaria upon his return from UK on 19th March.

He said his family later arranged for his father to be tested for COVID-19 at the Ridge Hospital after his condition got worse.

“With sadness and a heavy heart, I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father. Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return, he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd. We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid-19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday.”

“They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did. On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID-19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel. The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11 pm on Thursday, March 26… Sadly he passed on this evening,” he said in a statement.

Obour said he had however tested negative for COVID-19 despite coming into close contact with his dad.

“Under the circumstances, I understand nobody can come over to pay their respects and commiserate with our family as we are all on a 14 Day quarantine though I and my assistant who had close contact with him have both tested negative for COVID-19 as at today 27th March.”