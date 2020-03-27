The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is urging the government to put in more efforts to make it easier to test for COVID-19 at various laboratories and hospitals in the country.

At the moment, Ghana has testing capabilities for the virus at only the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.

According to the group, “the continuous reliance on the two research centres alone is too risky” especially now that there has been a sudden increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in less than a week.

Ghana’s current cases of COVID-19 stands at 137.

In a statement, the scientists have asked the government to “speed up the processes of acquiring the mobile suitcase based rapid molecular assay for COVID-19 and deploy to centres of interest. This is the most cost-effective way to get the planned 15 medical laboratory facilities to perform testing with the gold standard if not all regional hospitals and public health reference laboratories.”

Continuing, the statement noted that, ‘In line with the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act No. 851 of 2012), we wish the Ministry of Health/ Ghana Health Service and the regulatory authorities speed up the validation and registration of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits in line with globally acceptable standards to be deployed. The RDTs when available could be used in areas with detected cases by qualified and trained Medical Laboratory.”

The Association further advised the general public to remain calm even as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the country.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists had earlier asked the government to consider setting up at least two more testing centres for the novel coronavirus to complement the existing two.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the President of the Association, Dr. Ignatius Awinibuno said “we are afraid. Once the numbers keep going up, we will be faced with this particular problem [of not having enough testing points].”

The Association also called on the government to provide basic protective equipment for its members in the wake of the outbreak.

In an earlier statement, it advised its members to withdraw from facilities where personal protective equipment is not available for the discharge of their duties.

Calls to increase testing capacity

A Health Economist, Nana Kofi Quakyi, had urged the government to focus on building the processing and testing capacity of laboratories in Ghana as it moves to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With the cases of the virus expected to rise sharply in the short term, Mr. Quakyi noted on Citi TV‘s The Point of View that Ghana was at a stage where testing was paramount.

“Accurate speedy testing is the game here. We have to be able to detect these things early so we can begin isolation protocols if we need to.”

As it stands now, he says Ghana’s testing capacity is below par.