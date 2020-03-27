The Ghana Water Company Limited is confident it will be able to cater for Ghanaians as Ghana deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Communications Director of GWCL, Stanley Martey, said although demand had increased, their management had “requested all regions to also up their production a bit.”

With this in mind, he also noted that the company didn’t “want waste in the system so we don’t want to overproduce. We only need to increase our production a bit. Demand has gone high so people will need more water so we’ll increase a bit so that we can meet the demand.”

In addition, Mr. Martey reiterated the company’s advice to some consumers to start storing water.

“In areas where there is irregular flow, we are requesting that customers store water if they are not storing and if they are already storing, they should increase their storage so they can resort to the storage in the event water is not flowing.”

Ultimately, he said parts of the country are okay “with the exception of Takoradi in the Western Region and then some parts of Greater Accra.”

Shortage in Eastern Region

Currently, Some consumers in the Koforidua Municipality are facing a water shortage.

“The shortage is as a result of a pull out on the transmission pipeline which was detected yesterday (Monday, 23/03/2020),” the Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region said in an earlier statement.

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region earlier advised residents in Koforidua and surrounding areas to start storing water while they can.

That notice was in anticipation of some power challenges.

According to the Company, the Bukunor Water Treatment plant which supplies about 80 percent of potable water to the Municipality and beyond has been experiencing some electricity supply challenges.