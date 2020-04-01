The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus, a Ghana-based West African steel production company Mr. Mike Thakwani has appealed to the government to support his company with adequate water and electricity.

The company which is under the One district, One factory programme (1D1F) is finding it difficult to meet its target due to erratic power supply.

According to the CEO, the government’s assurance committee from parliament, during a working visit to the manufacturing site noted the many challenges facing the company, including scarcity of water and inadequate power supply, but unfortunately, nothing has been done.

He lamented the huge sums of investment made in the private sector even in the face of the hardship imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr. Mike Thakwani is, therefore, appealing to the government to put in place a mechanism that will guarantee maximum power supply.

According to Mr. Thakwani, the company’s production capacity has drastically reduced to 30% due to inadequate supply of water and electricity.

This is because the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is unable to make available the 40 megawatts the company requested even though B5 Plus needs 100 megawatts of power for efficient production.

A tour of the factory in Prampram revealed staff had to work only at night due to the water and electricity challenges, a situation which is causing a lot of inconveniences to the company. The situation is however compounded by fluctuating power and lack of prior announcement from the ECG.

Mr. Mike Thakwani, therefore, appealed to the government to supply his outfit with the needed amount of water and electricity to enable them to increase production and cut excess losses in order to keep the company afloat to support the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid and Made in Ghana agenda.

About B5 Plus

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’ Ivoire and South Africa, but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

In November 2018, the company supported the Ghanaian government’s One District One Factory initiative with the establishment of an $80 million steel factory at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company’s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories such as mild steel, high tensile & iron rods, galvanized products, stainless steel, marine & mining, roofing & nails and concrete & fencing.

Its vision is to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach, and overall conduct.

B5 Plus employs about 10,000 people in Ghana and numerous others across the West African subregion.

