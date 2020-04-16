In a bid to reduce human movement at the Central Business District of Kumasi as part of efforts to ensure strict compliance to the lockdown directives, city authorities have closed all shops at Adum.

Roads leading to Adum have been blocked as most commuters are made to return or asked to take different routes.

Persons seen around are also asked questions to justify their reasons for being outside.

The action comes on the back of similar actions taken in some markets across the Kumasi Metropolis in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News, the leader of the enforcement team at the area, Chief Supt. Frank Abrokwah who is also Ashanti Divisional Commander, said the development is part of measures to intensify the lockdown directives to help curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the latter stages of the lockdown, as far as the 21 days as announced by the president is concerned. But it appears that a greater number of people are entering the central business district. So we met as a Metropolitan Security Council and we have closed down all the shops at Adum so we don’t see the reason why people will be trooping into Adum. We are tightening the security to make sure that people who enter the place are people who are exempted and are qualified to come to this place.”

The mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi has justified the recent development insisting that it will help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the metropolis.

“We are almost at the end of this phase of the lockdown and we all know that unlike other places, there are markets all over the Greater Kumasi Area. So those at Tafo can shop at the Tafo market and those at Atonsu in the Asokwa enclave can shop at the Atonsu market. We have about 23 markets. But we started experiencing an influx of people into the central business district and so the police advised and I had to close the Adum market because they weren’t observing the social distancing rule. So we have scheduled a meeting with the market women to ensure that they obey the COVID-19 protocols.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now 641

Ghana’s case count of COVID-19 currently stands at 641.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, via its dedicated website for providing updates on the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 83 infected persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.