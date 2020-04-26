President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings including religious activities and funerals by an additional two weeks.

The President made this known during his eighth address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The extension comes into full force on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1:00 am.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision follows a strong consensus from some stakeholders in the country.

“The strong consensus…is that the existing measures must be maintained for now until we have a firm grip on the spread of the virus. The consensus is supported by data and science and I am also very much of this view…I have by executive instrument extended by two weeks the ban on public gatherings effective tomorrow, Monday, 1:00 am, April 27, 2020,” he said.