President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians tonight on the country’s fight against COVID-19.

This will be the 8th time such a televised address is being given by the president since Ghana confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

The address is slated for 8 pm.

There are no hints of what the highlights of the president’s address will be however, some Ghanaians are expecting an announcement on whether or not the ban on public gatherings including religious activities and funerals will be further extended.

The ban has been in force for the past six weeks.

First announced on March 15, 2020, the ban was to expire after a month however President Akufo-Addo through another executive instrument extended it by two weeks.

The ban is expected to expire on Monday, 27th April, 2020

The president’s last address saw him among other things lift the partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Tema and Kasoa as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

That decision has since spark debate among the populace especially as the country’s case count for COVID-19 continues to rise.

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Per the latest [26th April, 2020] Ghana Health Service (GHS) statistics on COVID-19 in Ghana, the confirmed cases in Ghana are now 1,550. The number includes 11 victims who have succumbed and 155 people who have recovered.

The numbers are from the over 100,000 tests that have been done by various testing centers across the country including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

Wearing of face masks

Meanwhile, the government has been actively pushing for the wearing of face masks as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per new directives from various regions, shops are insisting on ‘no face mask, no entry’ policies.

This is in addition to calls for social distancing in all settings including market places.

With the drive for social distancing having many challenges in enforcement, various local assemblies are adopting innovative ways to ensure compliance.

