One of the leading producers of bread in large quantities in the country, B-Foster Bakery has presented a cheque of GHS5,000 to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to help the commission fuel their vehicles to intensify public education and sensitisation on coronavirus.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the cheque and other food items to the commission and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, the Managing Director of B-Foster Bakery, Felix Kofi Berbiye, said effective public education can go along way to reduce and prevent community spread of the virus.

“If the NCCE is able to move into areas, villages and communities to educate the residents on this social distancing and the need to practice all the protocols stipulated by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service, we know and believe it will go a long way to have a positive impact on residents”.

The Regional Director of the NCCE, Alex Sackey, indicated that the generosity of the company will go a long way to help the commission reach out to a lot of residents.

“This donation is a very big quantum leap in terms of support for the work the commission is doing. It is universal knowledge that our work has been cash strapped for some years now and around this time when civic and public education is needed most in our endeavour in the fight against COVID-19, it is important that the citizenry is educated as much as possible. So with this money from B-Foster, we are not going to be handicapped in terms of movement because we have been handicapped for a long time needing money to buy fuel.”