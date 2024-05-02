The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his firm belief that he can contribute positively to Ghana and that divine intervention can guide him towards this goal.

He shared these sentiments during a meeting with the clergy in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western regional campaign tour.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change the society…I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will come from Walewale,” he stated.

He also called upon the clergy to intercede and prevent politicians from compromising the nation’s peace for their political gains.

The Vice President also noted that his respect for all religions was instilled in him from his home.

He therefore pledged to collaborate with the church to address some of the developmental challenges facing the country.

