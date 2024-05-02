Ralf Rangnick became the latest high-profile coach to turn down the vacant Bayern Munich job on Thursday.

Rangnick has decided to remain in charge of Austria beyond this summer’s European Championship.

“I am the Austrian team manager with all my heart. This job gives me incredible joy and I’m determined to continue successfully on the path we’ve chosen,” Rangnick said in a statement on the Austrian Football Association website.

“I would like to expressly stress that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but a decision in favour of my team and our common goals.”

Rangnick’s decision is another blow for Bayern, whose officials had been praising the 65-year-old former Leipzig and Manchester United coach in recent days.

“He has huge skills in developing players and teams. Everything I hear from people around the Austrian national team is very, very positive. And we ourselves have players who work under him,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said this week. “If he were to come, he would be a very good choice for us.”

Rangnick had emerged as the favorite to take over from the departing Thomas Tuchel as other candidates ruled themselves out.

Xabi Alonso stayed with Bayer Leverkusen, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann extended his contract with Germany, and Unai Emery opted to stay with Aston Villa.

