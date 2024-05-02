Election Watch Ghana, a civil society organisation, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP0 to investigate Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso for what they describe as electoral misconduct

The petition comes in the wake of a viral video from the Ejisu by-election on April 30, which captured Dr Nyarko handing a white envelope to two temporary officials of the Electoral Commission.

While the Electoral Commission promptly removed the officials featured in the video, Election Watch Ghana is urging the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to take further action by arresting the MP.

The group noted that prosecuting the MP is crucial to restoring public confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions and upholding the rule of law.

“We strongly condemn this brazen act of corruption, which undermines the integrity of our already dying democracy. We request that your office take immediate action to investigate and prosecute the MP for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko for his involvement in this electoral malpractice.

“We believe that swift action is necessary to maintain public trust in our democratic institutions and to uphold the rule of law. We will be monitoring this case closely and expect a prompt response regarding the actions your office will take to address this matter,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, the Electoral Commission has clarified that the envelope given to its officials was intended for lunch expenses, not as a bribe.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko has also denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that he did not offer a bribe to the officials.

