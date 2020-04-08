18-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Talisha Non-Diary Milk and Papa Nono Non-Dairy products, Talisha Maipuri, has donated products valued at GHS11,000 to the Accra Regional Police Command.

Presenting the items on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Ms. Talisha said that the donation was to show appreciation and also support the Police in the performance of their duties in the ongoing Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The donation was done at the forecourt of the Regional Police Headquarters, Accra.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim who received the items on behalf of the region and thanked her for her sense of benevolence in fighting COVID 19.

The extent of the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana has encouraged many people to donate and give in various kinds.

This gesture becomes part of several others made by individuals, groups and associations to various health facilities, communities, and institutions in the country amidst the COVID-19 scare.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stands at 287.

Total deaths and recoveries remain at five and three respectively.

The rise in the number of cases follows measures of enhanced contact tracing and testing, the Ghana Health Service said.