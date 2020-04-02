The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has temporarily grounded its Aayalolo buses due to losses it has been incurring following the social distancing protocols announced by the President and subsequent partial lockdown of Accra.

Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema are currently four days into a two-week partial lockdown because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the management of the company, the bus currently takes 25 passengers instead of 89 in line with the new public gathering advisories.

A visit to the Kinbu bus terminal in Accra showed an empty terminal with only security personnel and few buses on site.

Public Relations Officer of GAPTE, Fred Tsidi, told Citi News that his outfit was currently awaiting a response from the Transport Ministry to decide on the next line of action.

“Because of social distancing, we have decided to not to take full capacity. Now you know that for 25 passengers, the revenue stream would be less.”

“What we did was to make a proposal to the Ministry of transport. They requested to see revenue projections to see how much money will be generated from 25 passengers.”

“We are not working this morning but the truth is that our buses, drivers and all personnel are all on standby waiting for the signal to get back on the road but as we speak right now, we have not heard anything. We are just waiting,” Mr. Tsidi explained.