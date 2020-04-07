BlowChem Industries Limited, producers of Bel aqua and Bel Beverages have donated food items and other Personal Protective Equipment to three institutions as part of efforts to help stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

The beneficiary institutions include the Tema General Hospital, Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Items such as drinks, water, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and hand gloves were presented to support the front liners at these various institutions in their fight to eradicate the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mr. Moses Koranteng Fei, Marketing Manager for Bel Beverages presented the items on behalf of BlowChem Industries Limited on Monday, April 6, 2020.

At the Tema General Hospital, the donation was made to the COVID-19 unit.

Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Richard Anthony received 100 packs of Bel aqua water, 50 packs of Bel aqua Active, 40 gallons of Disinfectant, 15 gallons of Bleach, 20 boxes of Hand gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitizers on behalf of the hospital.

The Ghana Police Service received 100 packs of Bel aqua water, 100 packs of Bel Aqua Active, 50 packs of Big Boss Energy drink, 100 bottles of hand sanitizers.

C. O. P Monney, Commissioner of Police took the items for the service.

For the Ghana Armed Forces, Chief Brigadier Amoah received 100 packs of Bel Aqua water and 100 packs of Bel Aqua Active.

They also received 50 packs of Big Boss Energy drink and 100 bottles of hand sanitizers.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 287.

This means that 73 more cases have been added to the country’s case count as of 6th April 2020, 23:30.

Total deaths and recoveries remain at five and three respectively.

The rise in the number of cases follows measures of enhanced contact tracing and testing, the Ghana Health Service said.