Authorities at the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly have begun training some individuals within the area to go into mass production of hand sanitizers which will be distributed to residents for free.

This is part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel Coronavirus in communities within the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Authorities have also intensified sensitization within the densely populated municipality to get residents to adhere to the safety precautions against the pandemic even as the ongoing lockdown is in full force.

The effort comes after the Assembly distributed Veronica buckets, medicated soaps, bunches of tissue and hand sanitizers to institutions and market places within the municipality.

About a hundred individuals, mostly females, from the Municipal Vocational Institute, are being trained to prepare and produce the hand sanitizers.

Speaking to Citi News after officially launching the training session for the young ladies and women from various communities within the Municipality, Chief Executive for the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, indicated that the idea was mooted following the urgency at which indigenes needed such sanitizers as part of the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Municipality, he indicated was highly populated and most of the people living in the communities could not afford the sanitizers after prices of the product increased in the wake of high demand.

“Today, what we intend doing is that looking at the number, the needs of our people is very huge. Looking at the population that we have within the municipality. So, it formed the basis for us to say to ourselves that the best thing to do is to get resource persons to come and train our people”, he explained

Alhaji Seidu indicated that the over 100 participants after going through the training will go to their various communities to also train other community members so they can come forward and produce the sanitizers in large quantities which will be distributed to indigenes for free.

The Asokore Mampong MCE also advised indigenes in the municipality to adhere strictly to the protocols stated by the Government against the spread of the pandemic.

He also urged residents to stay home as part of measures to comply with the ongoing partial lockdown imposed by the Government.

He commended the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for its continuous support for the municipality since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Some of the participants lauded the Assembly for the initiative and pledged to offer their support to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.