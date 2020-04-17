Leading online sports betting provider, Betway, has presented a cheque of GHC 150,000 to the government’s COVID-19 Trust Fund to help lessen the effect of the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Betway – which operates in Ghana as Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited – donated the sum when its Director and Board Secretary, Dr. Kweku Ainuson led a team from the organisation to the Ministry of Information on Thursday 16 April 2020.

Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister Of Energy received the cheque on behalf of the Republic Of Ghana in the presence of Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr. (Country Manager – Operations) and Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah (Country Manager – Marketing).

Speaking to the media after the handover, Dr Kweku Ainuson, who led the Betway Team said, “ As the country continues to be in lockdown, we are all experiencing the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committing GHC 150,000 to help fight COVID-19 as well as its related challenges.”

“The funds will support government’s food relief efforts and other supplies that may be needed to eradicate the virus.”

Betway, in its bid to provide for people in the local communities, has also made a donation to a local charity to provide food and water to communities across the country.

The sports betting company through its social media platforms continues to educate its players and the general public on social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene in our communities.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited powered by Betway is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Ashanti Gold SC, Aduana Stars FC, Medeama SC and Liberty Professionals FC.