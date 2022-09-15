There is an end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, says the pandemic is gradually fading out following the reduction in the number of death globally.

Addressing a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus however added that more needs to be done to eradicate COVID-19 permanently.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet. But the end is in sight”, he mentioned.

He urged countries to keep up their efforts against the virus that has killed over six million people.

“Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020″, said Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Globally, 10,935 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the week of September 5 to 11, according to WHO’s latest report.

That’s a decrease of more than 20 percent compared to the week before.

In that same period, the WHO reported 407 new deaths in Australia.

As of September 11, more than 6.4 million Covid-19 deaths had been reported globally since the pandemic began.

Australia has recorded 14,421 Covid-19 deaths, according to the last federal government update from September 9.