The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a rising outbreak of rabies in the Ashanti Region.

So far, four of such cases plus one probable case have been confirmed by health facilities in the Region with a case fatality rate of 100 percent as of Monday, September 12, 2022.

These cases were reported from Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe and Kwabre East.

“The Regional Health Directorate brings to the notice of all health facilities, a rise in confirmed outbreak of rabies and deaths in three districts in the Ashanti Region”, a statement from the Service said.

In the meantime, health facilities have been urged to be on the lookout for suspected cases of persons with headaches, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site or contact with a rabid animal.

Public health actions the Regional Health Directorates are to undertake are as follows:

Enhanced community/public sensitization to rabies Improve case search for rabies in the facilities Follow up and treat all cases of dog bites Liaise with veterinary officers in districts for dog vaccination exercise

Annual global figures show that, about 60,000 die from rabies, especially in Africa and Asia.

Primarily spread through animal bites, the disease is virtually 100 percent fatal once symptoms present themselves.