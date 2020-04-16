Pharmaceutical company, Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC has donated medical supplies worth one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis to the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

The items included face masks, Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and examination gloves.

The Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the company, Kwasi Yirenkyi who presented the items to the Polyclinic said the donation is to support the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

“We feel that as frontline personnel, they need some sort of protection to be able to assist in the fight against this disease. That is why we thought it wise to come in and help out by donating these items to their fight towards mitigating this disease. We are also members of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and we have also donated some items to that association as well which have gone to the Ministry of Health and facilities.”

Mr. Yirenkyi also noted that his outfit would be looking forward to donating to other health facilities in the near future.

This donation comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo urged the pharmaceutical industry to help government fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country has necessitated a partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

This has caused a lot of businesses to fall sharply thereby, heightening financial conditions.

It has also led to many benevolent institutions donating items to cushion the burden of Ghanaians.

Currently, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana is 641. 83 persons who tested positive have recoveries while eight others have succumbed to the disease.