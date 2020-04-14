mPharma, a Ghanaian based pharmaceutical services company, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, donated a portable molecular workstation and test kits to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The workstation will enable the government to conduct remote testing of samples instead of waiting to bring samples back to the lab.

Ghana has a total of six enhanced testing sites for COVID-19 with Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine being the main ones.

The workstation and test kits come at the time when Ghana is battling with the Coronavirus disease which has infected 636 people and led to the death of eight others.

About mpharma

mPharma was founded in 2013 by Gregory Rockson (CEO) and his co-founders, Daniel Shoukimas, and James Finucane.

The firm has since grown to have operations in Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The pharmaceutical company recently raised $9.7m in Series B funding.

Through a cooperative scheme, the startup offers mom-and-pop pharmacies loans, business support and access to its inventory. In return, mPharma takes participating pharmacies under its brand, using its growing purchasing power to lower the cost of drugs. So far, it has enlisted over 208 pharmacies and counting.

