The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison has announced free food hotlines for vulnerable groups in locked-down areas in the country.

The hotlines are 0800800800 and 0800900900.

These numbers will guide the Ministry in ensuring equitable distribution of food to vulnerable groups within locked-down areas namely: Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

This is to help the vulnerable in secluded places to get in touch with the Ministry.

The Minister also disclosed collaborations with faith-based organizations to help in the distribution of food to some 400,000 Ghanaians.

The government had earlier announced the provision of food and shelter for 15,000 head porters popularly known as ‘Kaayayei’ and Persons With Disability (PWDs) following the current COVID-19 lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana rise to 287

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 287.

This means that 73 more cases have been added to the country’s case count as at 6th April 2020, 23:30.

Total deaths and recovery remain at five and three respectively.