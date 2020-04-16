The Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has launched a new campaign to ignite the Ghanaian heritage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The campaign, themed: Stay Home, Know Ghana, seeks to educate, engage and entertain Ghanaians on tourist sites during their stay home.

The campaign is also aimed at promoting and marketing tourism in Ghana.

Speaking at the radio launch of the campaign, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Jones Nelson, said the main objective of the campaign is to encourage Ghanaians to stay home while promoting tourism in the Ghana with the message that they can look forward to visiting these sites after the pandemic.

“This campaign is to engage, educate and entertain Ghanaians as they stay home, as directed by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19. We don’t want Ghanaians to be bored at home, so we introduced this campaign to promote the stay home agenda whiles entertaining and educating Ghanaians,” he said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to obey the orders to stay at home and abide by the safety and health protocols as directed to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Adding that ‘wash hands regularly with soap under running water and sanitize as well with an alcohol-based sanitizer’.

According to him, the Ghana Tourism Authority has over the years introduced innovative ways of engaging and promoting tourism in Ghana. ‘This is one of our efforts to showcase and promote our beautiful attractive sites in the country’.

He further called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the campaign as they stay home in order to enjoy virtual tourism and avoid boredom.

He urged Ghanaians to visit the Ghana Tourism Authority website, www.visitghana.com and social media platform for more details on the campaign.

Activities for the ‘Stay Home, Know Ghana’ campaign includes Social Media Contests (Pictionary contest, Know Ghana & Eat Ghana contest, Stay Home, Wear Ghana contest), Radio contests, social media challenges among others. Participants of the campaign will be rewarded with gifts, souvenirs, cash prizes etc.