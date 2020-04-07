The Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr. Bright Appiah, has commended President Akufo-Addo’s decision to roll out social protection programmes to support the vulnerable and frontline workers in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the President’s address to the nation on Sunday, “demonstrates his resolve to ensuring that every citizen, particularly, the vulnerable groups and frontline workers are not left to their fate and are catered for”.

Mr. Appiah added that the initiatives do not only address the needs of the vulnerable groups and frontline workers, but also builds confidence of citizens to obey directives and collectively fight the pandemic.

“So far, the President has done so well in handling the corona virus situation in the country. CRI believes he deserves commendation,” Mr. Appiah added.

Prior to the President’s announcement of the initiatives, Mr. Appiah had expressed concerns about measures being put in place to protect vulnerable citizens.

He was worried that if proper measures were not put in place to protect the vulnerable due to the partial lockdown, a lot could go wrong for the entire nation.

“No matter the decision you make, the welfare of the vulnerable must first be a greater consideration in the decision making”.

Mr. Appiah therefore said the measures announced by President Nana Addo on Sunday “goes a long way to offer certain protection for the vulnerable”.

He says the responsibility now rests on state agencies and critical institutions to ensure that every single decision is implemented fully.

He urged the private sector and corporate bodies to follow suit to demonstrate their commitment through their corporate social responsibility programmes.

“We are all in it together,” he noted.

Mr. Appiah also stressed the need for non-governmental organisations to also come out and emulate the examples set by the government by announcing their own social protection programmes in the communities they operate.

“This is the time we expect NGOs to also come out and assist the government by rolling out their social protection programmes for the vulnerable,” he said.