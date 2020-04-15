The Kaneshie Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for spraying an unknown substance into the face of a police officer while she was on COVID-19 lockdown enforcement duty at Abossey Okai Zongo junction.

Police say the incident occurred last Friday [April 10, 2020] at about 9 am.

The suspect, Osman Amadu was aboard a taxi cab around the area and was stopped by the officer for interrogation about his movement but he got furious, jumped out of the car and sprayed the liquid substance in the face of the officer.

“On 10/04/2020 9:00 am, the policewoman was on a COVID-19 duty at the Zongo junction ensuring compliance of directives. In the course of the duty, a taxi cab was stopped with the suspect on board. He was questioned about his movement but he became furious and without any provocation, sprayed a liquid substance which was in a small plastic bottle into the eyes of the policewoman,” the police said.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested after the police officer shouted for help.

Osman Amadu told police, he “didn’t know what came over him.”

He is being held at the police station with the substance and has been slapped with charges of assault and violation of the Imposition of Restriction Act.

Meanwhile, the policewoman, who has been left with red swollen eyes has been referred to an eye specialist for further treatment.