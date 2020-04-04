Fresh details concerning the first person to be confirmed COVID-19 positive in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region indicate that the patient had spent a week in the Western Region before moving to the Upper East.

The patient, a 33-year-old woman, had no history of travel outside Ghana nor contact with any of the other confirmed COVID-19 patients.

According to the Upper East Coordinating Council, the patient returned to Bolgatanga on Friday, March 27, 2020.

“One the 28th March 2020, she presented herself at the Upper East Regional Hospital, Bolgtanga with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Samples were taken to Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research for laboratory confirmation.”

Her results came back positive on April 3, 2020.

The Regional Coordinating Council said she has been put under isolation and processes have commenced to trace all her close contacts.

“We urge the general public to remain calm; there is no need to panic,” the Council concluded in a statement signed by the Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage.

Meanwhile, the region has so far recorded 20 suspected COVID-19 cases.

The remaining 19 have all turned out negative.

At the national level, the case count for COVID-19 in Ghana is 205, including five deaths and three recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Prior to the new cases in the Upper East region, five regions have so far recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With the latest update, Greater Accra still leads as the region with the most number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Region before Ashanti, Upper West, Upper East and Eastern Region.

Greater Accra Region – 183

Northern Region – 10

Ashanti Region – 9

Upper West Region – 1

Upper East Region – 1

Eastern Region – 1

