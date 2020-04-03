Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited and its retail business partners have donated GHS223,000 worth of fuel to the Ghana Ambulance Service for a period of one month to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This gesture is to enable the Ambulance service to swiftly respond to emergency situations during the partial lockdown period.

Data from the National Ambulance Service indicates that, there are currently 78 ambulances operating in the lockdown zones and will require not less than 45,000 litres of fuel for a period of one month.

Explaining the rationale behind Puma Energy’s donation, Managing Director of the company, Henry Osei stated that, “as a community that is driven to serve the community, we felt the need to support the government in fighting this pandemic. The fight against the pandemic in our view is a shared responsibility. So we were motivated by that to support the efforts of government because we realize that one person alone cannot foot the entire bill in fighting the pandemic and that is why we wanted as a company to offer our support in terms of fuel for the national Ambulance service for commuting to undertake emergency operations in this fight.”

Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban, who received the donation, warned that anyone caught syphoning the fuel, will be dealt with.

“We would like to throw caution out there, to those who are going to use it, that they should not think that because we have a donation, that they can go and syphon the fuel from the ambulances. We have been given the assurances by the head of the ambulance service but we still remain human beings so we will like to still emphasize that anybody who is found syphoning fuel because of the thought that this is free fuel will be severely dealt with.”

This donation follows several others by various organizations geared towards supporting government’s efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic that has put the world at a standstill.