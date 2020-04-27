The Techiman Municipal Assembly in the Bono East Region has procured 2,000 face masks to be distributed to residents.

The Assembly has also launched a programme dubbed “Operation Wear Your Mask” to encourage and enforce the use of nose masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Municipality. ,

Speaking to Citi News the Techiman Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Asiedu says anyone found violating the directive will be penalised.

“We will make sure that everyone in Techiman wears the mask even before he or she enters the market or a public place. If anybody goes contrary to the Presidential directives, we will deal with the person in accordance with the Restrictions Act.”

The Ministry of Health in a statement on April 25, 2020, directed the compulsory wearing of nose masks in public in compliance with the Public Health Act.

“Pursuant to section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2013 (Act 851), the Minister responsible for Health by an Executive Instrument (E.I.61) declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. Section 170 (1) provides that the Minister of Health may order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters,” it said.

Before its directive, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, had enforced a compulsory wearing of face masks in the region.

It said notices of “NO FACE MASK, NO ENTRY” should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, among others.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) in the Central Region will from today [Monday, April 27, 2020] commence a mandatory wearing of face masks as authorities intensify the region’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.