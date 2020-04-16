The Vice-Chancellor of University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Prof. Jerry Samuel Yaw Kuma, has commended Citi TV and Zoomlion for collaborating to disinfect UMaT at no cost to the University at the height of fears of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Professor Kuma gave the praise when Citi TV and Zoomlion’s free disinfection team on Thursday disinfected key areas of the University at Tarkwa.

The disinfection is part of the ongoing free disinfection of some selected universities across the country which is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Citi TV and Zoomlion to support government’s fight against COVID-19.

While lauding the initiative, the Vice-Chancellor of UMaT said: “We will say to Zoomlion and Citi TV that they are performing very well. Collaborating with the government is the work all and sundry must do, and therefore we thank Zoomlion and Citi TV for showing this kind of commitment to partner government to make things work.”

The disinfection exercise kicked off at the Petroleum Engineering Department of the Tarkwa campus of the University of Mines and Technology at 10 am and ended at the Administration block at about 2 pm.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdullai Abdala while highlighting the significance of the disinfection urged the public to heed to all directives put in place by the government to prevent a further spread of the virus.

“We have disinfected the Administrative Block, the lecture halls, the offices of the lecturers, and the hostels too. The aim of the exercise is to reduce the spread of this pandemic. We believe that the Chlorine solution that we are using is capable of killing the germs and viruses and once these are killed, certainly the spread would minimize to ensure that we live in a safer environment.”

The Citi TV and Zoomlion’s free disinfection exercise for tertiary institutions have already been to the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies and Administration, University of Cape Coast among others and Friday’s exercise at the Takoradi Technical University would make it the second tertiary institution in the Western Region to benefit.