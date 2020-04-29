As part of the World Dance Day celebration, Dancetera in partnership with Dancers and DanceSport Association of Ghana (DDASPAG), is asking dancers and lovers of dance to put some spotlight on Azonto.

Unlike previous years, this year’s celebration, given the COVID 19 outbreak, will resign to the world wide web, albeit a wide celebration.

The usual dance concert which climaxes the IDDIG celebration will not hold.

However, social media will be used to project the cause.

To join in this celebration, dancers are to create a 1minute Azonto dance video (azonto based afro dance) upload on social media with hashtags #iddig, #azonto, #worlddanceday and tag @danceteratv for repost.

Dancers are also reminded to keep to the preventive measures prescribed by the Ghana Health Service, and to wear masks at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Dancetera, Robert Klah, since 2016, they have successfully celebrated the International Dance Day in Ghana (IDDiG) with Azonto as the lead dance.

He says this has enabled participation from the international community of dance lovers who enjoy Ghana’s creative dance works within the afro pop dance world.

“Covid-19 may have caused the lockdown of social gatherings, but the talent and creativity of dancers remain unlocked. We are therefore reaching out to all dancers to take over social media, by showcasing the greatness of this beautiful gift of life called dance,” he stated.

On the World Dance calendar, 29th April marks a very significant day. It is celebrated by dancers all around the world in honour of dance as a professional art form and for its global impact.

The day is usually marked by dance classes, concerts, shows, flashmobs, among others.

For more information send mail to: [email protected] or contact @DanceteraTV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.