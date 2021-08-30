The 4th edition of the Steaman Heights National Gospel Music Awards was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The award ceremony took place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The awards organized by Global Expert Recoveries had been postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Some artistes that performed at the event were Jayana, KobbySalm, Sam Oladotun, Akesse Brempong and Carl Clottey.

The Hi-Skull band provided great instrumental support to the artistes that performed on the night.

The overall Gospel Artiste of the Year award was won by Diana Hamilton who beat off competition from Nacee, MOG, Akesse Brempong, Empress Gifty, and Celestine Donkor.

The 4th National Ghana Gospel Music Awards was sponsored by Steaman Heights, powered by Ghana Weekend, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Check the full list of winners below:

Instrumentalist – Dan Grahl

Music Producer – Vinny Kay

Gospel Radio/TV programme – Franky 5 This is Gospel

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Don Cemon

Choral Group – Harmonious Chorale

Church Choir of the Year – Covenant Voices

Traditional Gospel Music – Lawyer Antwi Agyei – Na Who Cause Am

Music Video of the Year – Empress Gifty (Jesus Overdo)

African Artiste of the Year – Mercy Chinwa (Nigeria)

Diaspora Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie

International Artiste – Detroit Youth Choir USA

New Artiste of the Year – Kelvin Sasu

Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton (Adom)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Diana Hopeson

Lifetime Achievement Award – Elder Mireku

Jayana – Female Vocalist of the Year

Male Vocalist – Carl Clottey

Female Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong

Artiste Manager of the Year – Nii Noi

Hybrid Song of the Year – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur (Long Life)

Urban Gospel of the Year – KobbySalm – Sambele

Worship Song of the Year – Eric Jeshurun ft. Joe Mettle

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton