The Governing Council and management of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region are set to roll out an online learning platform where lectures will be held for students.

According to management, lecturers will engage their students using the online platform and hold lectures according to their timetables.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Assumang who disclosed this to Citi News said this initiative will help both lecturers and students to make up for the lost academic time and help students to stay relevant in this period.

“What we are going to do is that we are going to roll out our lectures online so that wherever they are they can still study so that when the appropriate time comes they will come and be part of the school and we are seriously working towards that. By next week all their lectures will be online and they can access it from every corner using their mobile phones, laptops or any internet-enabled device they can get their hands on.”

“The world has changed, we are in a global age where the internet has become a major driving force so we will use this opportunity to keep them sharp, focused and cover the lost academic time,” Prof. Assumang stated.

He further encouraged students of the university to abide by all state protocols and measures announced by the President to help the fight against COVID-19.

“We want every student of the Koforidua Technical University to observe all protocols and measures outlined by President Nana Akufo-Addo. Now that they are home they should consciously observe the regular handwashing with soap under running water, social distancing and the use of hand sanitizers,” he advised.