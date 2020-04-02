Police in Kukuom, a town in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region are on a manhunt for some youth in Abuom for lynching a 50-year-old farmer, Yakubu Kangriga.

According to the Police, Yakubu Kangriga had earlier allegedly butchered his 46-year-old fiancee, Yaa Werimah to death and absconded before the youth caught and lynched him.

The bodies of the two are currently at the Goaso Municipal Hospital Morgue.

The Police Commander for Kukuom, ASP Lawrence Adomire narrated that, “The police upon receipt of the complain proceeded to the place and indeed found this woman who was identified as Yaa Werimah. She had multiple cutlass wounds all over her body lying in a pool of blood. The necessary investigative protocols were carried out and the body was moved to the Goaso Municipal Hospital where she has been kept, pending autopsy.”

“The suspect was at the time at large and the police launched an investigation into finding his whereabouts. News came that some irate youth of the town got the suspect in his hideout and instantly lynched him. The body of the man has been burnt beyond recognition but has been picked and deposited at the same hospital morgue. As at now, we are continuing investigations to find out those who perpetrated this act,” he said while speaking to Citi News.

Similar instance

A 32-year old man, Abudulai Mustapha, was allegedly lynched by some unidentified persons at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region last year.

According to the Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, four police officers were dispatched to the victim’s house to arrest him after a complaint was lodged at the Daboya police station that the deceased was chasing his mother and threatening to kill her at home.

Police upon arrival questioned the deceased but he refused to respond and rather walked into his room, picked a cutlass and knife and started chasing the police officers.

DCOP Bediako said one of the police officers, Tidoro Mohammed, fell down and got stabbed by the deceased and was rushed to the hospital.

He indicated that while at the hospital, they had information that some community members had mobbed and lynched the deceased who was said to be mentally challenged.