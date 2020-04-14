President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Trust Fund to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Fund which is being chaired by former Chief Justice, Ms. Sophia Akuffo has since its establishment received contributions and donations from the public to assist the needy and the vulnerable.

Top amongst the donations received so far are contributions from the local cement manufacturers namely: Ghacem Limited (GHS 500,000), CIMAF Ghana (GHS 250,000), CBI Ghana Ltd. (GHS 250,000) and Diamond Cement (GHS 250,000).

The Executive Secretary of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah who spoke to the media after accompanying a top delegation from Diamond Cement to hand over their donation expressed delight to see members of the Cement manufacturers Association coming together to donate towards the COVID-19 fight.

“In fact, this is a clear demonstration that as members we are committed in ensuring that Government is supported to stop the spread of the virus and to also ensure the economy gets back on track because the adverse effect on cement production due to the lockdown cannot be overemphasized”.

“In compliance with the directives of the lockdown, members of the Association are not manufacturing any cement at the locked-down areas which has tremendously affected investment.”

Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah on behalf of the Association appealed for a special dispensation with stricter adherence to hygienic practice by allowing cement manufacturing on a lower scale so as to supply essential construction sites in the country.

He applaudedd Government and Ghanaians for all the efforts being put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic and urged all to follow and observe the measures and protocols outlined by the President and the health authorities by washing our hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and if possible staying at home to prevent the spread.

The Executive Secretary also seized the opportunity to thank all its members for their support to the COVID-19 fund and assured that talks with the Government will continue to ensure that the construction sites would not be affected with lack of supply of cement during these trying times.