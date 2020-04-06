The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Saturday, donated a number of items to the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, to support the COVID-19 fight.

Items such as boxes of hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves among others were donated by the Manhyia South legislator.

“The largesse is my personal way of helping to protect the frontline line health workers who are working tirelessly day and night to save human lives in the wake of the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus in our country,” the Minister said in a remark.

He added that aside motivating the health workers to continue their splendid work, the gesture was also geared towards reminding the health workers that the entire country appreciates their efforts and are solidly behind them physically and spiritually.

He also used the occasion to reiterate the call on Ghanaians that the “COVID-19 virus does have limbs to move; people move it. When we move, the virus moves. Therefore we should adhere to government’s call to stay at home and prevent the spread of the disease.”

Ghana has confirmed 214 COVID-19 cases from which five persons have died and 3 recoveries.