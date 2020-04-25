Police at Airport are investigating a complaint lodged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over an ongoing meeting at the City Escape Hotel in Accra.

The party suspects that the said meeting is a conference by the Electoral Commission (EC) which the court stopped from taking place after an injunction secured by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

The injunction was however issued for a meeting scheduled to take place at the City Escape Hotel in Prampram.

The injunction is in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

Though there are several government-registered vehicles in the premises of the Hotel, it is unclear if the said workshop is ongoing.

Police from the airport command are currently at the hotel premises.

The EC was planning to hold a national planning meeting and a training workshop to prepare and plan for the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The programmes were scheduled to take place from Apri 24, 2020, to April 29, 2020, at the City Escape Hotel.

The meeting was to be held in three different batches in order to observe the social distancing protocols amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The plans for new register are currently on suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The voters registration exercises was initially scheduled to begin on April 18, due to COVID-19.

Following the suspension, the EC had said it is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.