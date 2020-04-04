The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah has donated hundreds of assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Essikado Hospital in the Western Region.

The hospital which has recorded two suspected COVID-19 cases has been struggling to provide its personnel with PPEs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana in March 2020.

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a private surgeon, said her donation to the Essikado Hospital is in response to the complaint of most healthcare workers not having enough PPEs to protect them and help them work efficiently.

“It is time to put the politics aside and support the response readiness of our frontline health personnel. This is my bit and the mission of a foundation I represent to help with this Coronavirus issue and whatever it takes to make sure that our healthcare workers are protected. I am donating 300 white microfiber wiper sheets, 400 gauze pack, 10 pyjamas, 100 face masks, 500 biohazard specimen bags to collect COVID-19 specimen for testing, 30 yellow liquid burial performance gown, 120 N95 respirator masks, 400 surgical masks, 1,200 exam gloves, 500 towel tissues, 300 surgical gloves and 12 bedsheets as well as 20 bags of sachet water for the Essikado Hospital. This is just the beginning and we will still continue to monitor and see what the hospital has and if there is anything else we can add,” she said.

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah commended the management of Essikado hospital for their Coronavirus preventive measures; including washing of hands before entry.

Also, she urged the public to listen to the Presidential directive on social distancing and handwashing.

The Medical Superintendent for the Essikado Hospital, Dr Dan Anane Frimpong commended Dr. Grace for the donation.

“These items are going to help us very well since we have had difficulties getting some of the logistics and PPEs we needed to prepare adequately to face this pandemic. With these items donated to us, it will go a long way to prepare us to handle possible cases in this facility…We also want to appeal to other individuals and corporate entities that we still need a lot of support; financial, logistics and PPEs,” he said.