The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is urging Ghanaians to be wary of fake social media pages purporting to be him and engaging in fraudulent activities.

He said he has notified security agencies to investigate and apprehend such persons.

The Minister, in a Facebook post, suggested that such fake accounts were defrauding unsuspecting Ghanaians under the pretext of securing them different opportunities.

“Please note that I do not solicit for nor provide any protocol opportunities to people either in person or via social media,” he said.

Public officials in the country have become victims of fake accounts as imposters continue to use their identities on social media to defraud people under the guise of securing them jobs or other opportunities.

Read his full post below:

“It has come to my notice that a good number of persons are falling victim to fraudulent persons purporting to be me on social media.

Please note that I do not solicit for nor provide any protocol opportunities to people either in person or via social media.

I urge you to ignore or report to the police any of such persons soliciting payments in my name.

I have notified the National Security apparatus to investigate and apprehend such fraudsters.

Thanks.

Public officials under threat

Public officials in the country are always targets of fraudsters who impersonate them on social media to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.

In January 2020, a young man with name Nuetey Latif Ahinguah also known as Oliver and Emmanuel Asare was slapped with a 12-month prison sentence with hard labour for impersonating the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on social media.

He was jailed for defrauding by false pretences.

According to the charge sheet, Ahinguah and his accomplices began creating fraudulent Facebook accounts in 2018.

Apart from targeting the Minister for Finance, they also created accounts in the name of National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The Finance Minister is yet to open an official social media account.

Since August 2019, Ghana’s Security Agencies have recorded a significant upsurge in the use of fake accounts, particularly on Facebook, used for swindle unsuspecting citizens.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has presence on Facebook and Twitter with both accounts verified.