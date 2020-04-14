Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has supported some 20,000 households within the lockdown areas with food items.

The NDC flagbearer made the announcement via his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Some of the items donated included rice, oil, and canned fish.

The items according to Mahama are to be “delivered to traditional rulers in the lockdown areas; the Ga Traditional Council, the Tema Traditional Council, the Kpone Traditional Council, the Awutu Senya Traditional Council, the Asanteman Council, the Council of Zongo Chiefs in both Accra and Kumasi and the umbrella bodies of faith-based organizations and people living with a disability for onward fair distribution of same.”

He further urged the chiefs to work actively with the assembly members to avoid discrimination and also adhere to the social distancing protocols.

“I am requesting the chiefs to work actively with the assembly members of the affected areas in order to ensure that the items get to the people who it will cover, and they are delivered to their homes, and there must be no gatherings and large crowds at the palaces or any locations in a manner that negates the country’s efforts towards managing the COVID crisis. Just as I came to the aid of our health workers when there was a dire need for protective clothing, this support to some 20,000 households must be done in a fair and just manner without any parochial considerations.”

Discrimination in sharing State’s food

The former President condemned alleged discrimination in the sharing of the State’s food in locked-down areas.

“There have also been unfortunate reports of demands for party affiliation as an identifier for free food, bought from the State’s resources. This must end now and immediately because Coronavirus does not know NPP and NDC. Neither does it know CPP, PNC, PPP or APC etc.”

He further urged government to involve traditional authorities and opinion leaders to ensure fair, equitable and non-partisan distribution of food items.

“In order to ameliorate this challenge and ensure transparency, I reiterate my suggestion that government actively involves the Traditional Authorities, Assemblymen and women, CSOs and NGOs in addition to faith-based organisations to steer and ensure fair, equitable and non-partisan distribution of food and essential items to the vulnerable, including people with disability,” he added.

