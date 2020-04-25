As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghana, Project Management Institute (PMI), has donated assorted items valued at 35,000 cedis to the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Kwabenya, and the national headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

President of the Ghana Chapter of PMI, Jumoke Lafenwa, said the gesture is to complement government’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the country through the adequate provision of medical supplies as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline professionals.

She said the items, which include disposable gowns, face masks, tissues, head covers, non-contact thermometers and advanced Veronica Buckets, will assist authorities to manage the number of recorded cases in the country while lowering the risk of new infections.

Dr. Ebenezer Oduro Mensah, a member of the COVID-19 Management Team at Ga East Municipal Hospital, lauded PMI for the gesture, and called on the public to abide by all health practices and measures approved by the Public Health Division of the Ghana Health Service including social distancing and regular hand washing under running water.



Dr. Oduro Mensah also cautioned Ghanaians not to think that the disease does not exist simply because they’re not seeing physically sick people.

He said the Ga East Municipal Hospital, which is one of the country’s COVID-19 Treatment Centres, has recorded 8 full recoveries out of 182 patients since March 21, when the first person diagnosed with the virus was admitted.

ABOUT PMI

Project Management Institute is the leading project management organization in the world with over 500,000 members in over 300 chapters globally.

The Institute provides two main services; membership and certifications, and offers nine different certifications including Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), PMI Agile Certified Professional (PMI-ACP), PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP), PMI Scheduling Professional (PMI-SP), PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA), Discipline Agile (DA), Program Management Professional (PgMP) and Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP)

With branches in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Sunyani and Ho, the Ghana Chapter, third-largest in Africa, with over 540 members, provides project management advocacy, skills training and up to 35 contact hours’ preparation for candidates seeking to sit for certification examinations.